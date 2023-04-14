Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is hitting .226 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
- In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), he has scored, and in four of those games (30.8%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, one per game).
- Wacha (2-0) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
