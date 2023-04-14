When the (7-7) play the (9-4) at PETCO Park on Friday, April 14 at 9:40 PM ET, Michael Wacha will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 12).

The Padres are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (+135). The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (2-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored seven times and won three of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 2-2 (50%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Brewers this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

