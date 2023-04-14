Friday's contest at PETCO Park has the Milwaukee Brewers (9-4) matching up with the San Diego Padres (7-7) at 9:40 PM ET (on April 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (2-0) versus the Brewers and Eric Lauer (1-1).

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Brewers games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (62 total), Milwaukee is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.82 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Brewers Schedule