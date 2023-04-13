After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Adames has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

Adames has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with two or more runs three times (25.0%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

