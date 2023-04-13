William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has an OPS of .841, fueled by an OBP of .417 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season.
- Contreras will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 during his last games.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in all nine games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this season.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Martinez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
