William Contreras will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has an OPS of .841, fueled by an OBP of .417 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Contreras will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 during his last games.

Contreras has gotten a hit in all nine games this year, with more than one hit twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this season.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings