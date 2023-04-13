Rowdy Tellez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez is batting .147 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
  • Tellez has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Tellez has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Martinez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.