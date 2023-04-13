The Milwaukee Brewers and Louis Linwood Voit III, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit has while batting .200.

Voit has gotten a hit in two of six games in 2023, with multiple hits both times.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.

Voit has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings