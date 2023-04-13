The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 2-for-5 with two RBI last time out, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

TV Channel: BSSD

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .327, fueled by two extra-base hits.

In 58.3% of his games this year (seven of 12), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Yelich has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 25.0%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

