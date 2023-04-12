The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .550, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Adames has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (27.3%).

Looking at the 11 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (27.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 54.5% of his games this year (six of 11), he has scored, and in three of those games (27.3%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

