William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, William Contreras (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .310 with a double and three walks.
- Contreras will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit once.
- In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Contreras has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.97 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
- Jameson gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty has three appearances in relief this season.
- In his three games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .172 against him. He has a 2.16 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
