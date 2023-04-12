The Milwaukee Brewers and Michael Brosseau, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

  • Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Brosseau got a base hit in 32 out of 70 games last season (45.7%), with more than one hit in four of those contests (5.7%).
  • He went yard in six of 70 games in 2022 (8.6%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.9% of his 70 games a year ago, Brosseau drove in a run (16 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (5.7%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He touched home plate 15 times last year in 70 games (21.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.284 AVG .230
.368 OBP .321
.403 SLG .419
4 XBH 6
2 HR 4
11 RBI 12
20/6 K/BB 28/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 35
16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%)
3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%)
6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%)
2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Jameson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
  • Over his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .172 against him. He has a 2.16 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
