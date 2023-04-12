Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Michael Brosseau, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)
- Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Brosseau got a base hit in 32 out of 70 games last season (45.7%), with more than one hit in four of those contests (5.7%).
- He went yard in six of 70 games in 2022 (8.6%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.9% of his 70 games a year ago, Brosseau drove in a run (16 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (5.7%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He touched home plate 15 times last year in 70 games (21.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.230
|.368
|OBP
|.321
|.403
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|12
|20/6
|K/BB
|28/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|16 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (45.7%)
|3 (8.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (2.9%)
|6 (17.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (25.7%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|8 (22.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (22.9%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Jameson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
- Over his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .172 against him. He has a 2.16 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.