After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Louis Linwood Voit III and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)

  • Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Voit got a hit 79 times last year in 135 games (58.5%), including 29 multi-hit games (21.5%).
  • He homered in 15.6% of his games last season (135 in all), going deep in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Voit drove in a run in 46 games last year out 135 (34.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He touched home plate in 32.6% of his 135 games last year, with more than one run in 6.7% of those games (nine).

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 71
.223 AVG .229
.298 OBP .318
.432 SLG .376
20 XBH 24
14 HR 8
40 RBI 29
82/23 K/BB 97/33
0 SB 1
63 GP 72
39 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (55.6%)
10 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%)
22 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (30.6%)
13 (20.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.1%)
25 (39.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (29.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Jameson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander has three appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In three games this season, he has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .172 against him.
