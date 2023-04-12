The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET. Drey Jameson will start for Arizona, aiming to shut down Willy Adames and company.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 15 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 28 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 11th in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Milwaukee has scored 55 runs (5.0 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Brewers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .350.

The Brewers rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 2.51 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.134 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Janson Junk has been named the starter for the Brewers and will make his first start this season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Thursday, Aug. 4 last season, when he pitched 2 1/3 innings in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals W 6-1 Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Janson Junk Drey Jameson 4/13/2023 Padres - Away Eric Lauer Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres - Away Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres - Away Wade Miley Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres - Away Corbin Burnes Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners - Away Brandon Woodruff Chris Flexen

