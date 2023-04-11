The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Adames has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (seven of 10), with more than one hit three times (30.0%).
  • In 10 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Adames has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kelly (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.