Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (seven of 10), with more than one hit three times (30.0%).
- In 10 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Adames has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 10 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kelly (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.