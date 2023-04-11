Michael Brosseau -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

  • Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 32 of 70 games last year (45.7%) Brosseau had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (5.7%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in 8.6% of his games in 2022 (six of 70), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Brosseau drove in a run in 16 of 70 games last season (22.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.7%).
  • He touched home plate in 15 of his 70 games last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.284 AVG .230
.368 OBP .321
.403 SLG .419
4 XBH 6
2 HR 4
11 RBI 12
20/6 K/BB 28/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 35
16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%)
3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%)
6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%)
2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Kelly (0-1) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.