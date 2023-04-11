The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 119 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)

Timberwolves (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Under (233)



The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .476 mark (39-41-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Minnesota (45.1%).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Lakers Performance Insights

This season, Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers are averaging 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

So far this season, the Lakers are making 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from three-point land.

Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Minnesota is 12th in the NBA on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and 18th on defense (115.8 points allowed).

This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 26.2 per game.

The Timberwolves make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and 13th, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2022-23, Minnesota has taken 61.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.6% of Minnesota's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 28.4% have been 3-pointers.

