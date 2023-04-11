On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .447 this season while batting .333 with seven walks and eight runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), Anderson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this year, and in 7.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (30.0%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings