The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Ketel Marte among those expected to step up at the plate.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 10th in MLB play with 12 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in baseball with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Brewers have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.261).

Milwaukee ranks 14th in runs scored with 48 (4.8 per game).

The Brewers rank fifth in MLB with a .348 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.6 times per game, the No. 22 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 2.66 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.193).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals W 6-1 Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Woodruff Drey Jameson 4/13/2023 Padres - Away Eric Lauer Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres - Away Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres - Away Wade Miley Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres - Away Corbin Burnes Yu Darvish

