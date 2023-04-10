After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell is batting .286 with a double, a triple, three home runs and two walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 75th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), with at least two hits three times (37.5%).

In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

