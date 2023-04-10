Christian Yelich -- 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich is batting .257 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
  • Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (five of nine), with multiple hits three times (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Yelich has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Gallen (0-1) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.