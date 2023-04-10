Brian Anderson -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee with 10 hits and an OBP of .486 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

This season, Anderson has recorded at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 8.6% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings