Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee with 10 hits and an OBP of .486 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- This season, Anderson has recorded at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 8.6% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gallen (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 7.59 ERA ranks 85th, 1.594 WHIP ranks 79th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
