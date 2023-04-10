Zac Gallen will try to shut down Rowdy Tellez and company when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 12 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks sixth in the majors with a .442 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .276 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 48 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .365 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Brewers rank 15th in strikeouts per game (9.0) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 2.59 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.175 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley will take to the mound for the Brewers, his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits against the New York Mets.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Mets W 9-0 Home Wade Miley Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals W 6-1 Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Woodruff Madison Bumgarner 4/13/2023 Padres - Away Eric Lauer Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres - Away Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres - Away Wade Miley Seth Lugo

