After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is hitting .286 with a home run and five walks.
  • This year, Adames has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Adames has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Woodford (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
