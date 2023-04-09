The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .304 with two doubles and three walks.

Winker has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings