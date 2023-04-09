After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell leads Milwaukee in total hits (eight) this season while batting .333 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Mitchell enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.

Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (five of seven), with at least two hits three times (42.9%).

He has hit a home run in two of seven games played this year, and in 11.5% of his plate appearances.

Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

