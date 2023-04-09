See the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Bucks prepare for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (40-41) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Bucks' most recent contest was a 137-114 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday. Lindell Wigginton scored 25 points in the Bucks' loss, leading the team.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Out Knee 31.1 11.8 5.7 Jrue Holiday PG Out Rest 19.3 5.1 7.4 Brook Lopez C Out Rest 15.9 6.7 1.3 Pat Connaughton SG Out Ankle 7.6 4.6 1.3 Khris Middleton SF Out Knee 15.1 4.2 4.9 Grayson Allen SG Out Ankle 10.4 3.3 2.3 AJ Green SG Out Foot 4.4 1.3 0.6

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: Out (Thumb), Pascal Siakam: Out (Rest), Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), OG Anunoby: Out (Ankle)

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSWI and SportsNet

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks score an average of 117.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 111.5 the Raptors allow.

Milwaukee is 44-8 when it scores more than 111.5 points.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks are scoring 123.0 points per game, 5.9 more than their season average (117.1).

Milwaukee connects on 14.9 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (10th in NBA), compared to the 12.1 per game its opponents make, at a 35.4% rate.

The Bucks' 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in the NBA, and the 109.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -3 224.5

