Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) and the St. Louis Cardinals (3-5) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-1 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Brewers squad taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on April 9.

The Milwaukee Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (1-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jake Woodford (0-1, 12.46 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Cardinals 1.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has played as favorites of -150 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 42.

The Brewers have a 2.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

