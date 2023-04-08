The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Contreras picked up a hit in 63.0% of his games last year (63 of 100), with more than one hit in 24 of those games (24.0%).

He hit a home run in 17 games a year ago (out of 100 opportunities, 17.0%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.

Contreras drove in a run in 32 out of 100 games last season (32.0%), with two or more RBIz in nine of them (9.0%).

He scored a run in 39 of 100 games last year (39.0%), including 12 multi-run games (12.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 50 .260 AVG .294 .347 OBP .363 .519 SLG .494 16 XBH 19 12 HR 8 23 RBI 22 46/21 K/BB 58/19 2 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 53 28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%) 20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%) 11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%) 16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

