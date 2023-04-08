Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Owen Miller (on the back of going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)
- Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
- In 58.5% of his games last season (79 of 135), Miller got a base hit, and in 21 of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one hit.
- In five of 135 games last year, he hit a home run (3.7%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Miller picked up an RBI in 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%), including 13 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 32.6% of his games last year (44 of 135), with two or more runs on nine occasions (6.7%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.221
|AVG
|.262
|.296
|OBP
|.308
|.344
|SLG
|.358
|15
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|43/18
|K/BB
|50/15
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|70
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (61.4%)
|7 (10.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.0%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (35.7%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Montgomery (1-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
