After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 45.7% of his games last year (32 of 70), Brosseau had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in six games a year ago (out of 70 opportunities, 8.6%), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 of 70 games last year (22.9%), Brosseau picked up an RBI, and four of those games (5.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored in 15 of his 70 games last season.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .284 AVG .230 .368 OBP .321 .403 SLG .419 4 XBH 6 2 HR 4 11 RBI 12 20/6 K/BB 28/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 35 16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%) 3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%) 6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%) 2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

