The field at the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia will feature Louis Oosthuizen. He and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,545-yard course from April 6 - 9.

Looking to place a bet on Oosthuizen at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Louis Oosthuizen Insights

Oosthuizen has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

Oosthuizen has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Oosthuizen's average finish has been 61st.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Oosthuizen has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 60 9 289 0 1 0 0 $26,125

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Oosthuizen's previous 11 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 21st.

Oosthuizen has made the cut nine times in his previous 11 entries in this event.

Oosthuizen missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,545-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Courses that Oosthuizen has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,345 yards, 200 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of +2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Oosthuizen's Last Time Out

Oosthuizen was above average on the four par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 28) at The Open Championship, which placed him in the 26th percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Oosthuizen was better than just 29% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Oosthuizen fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of four par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 0.5).

On the four par-3s at The Open Championship, Oosthuizen did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

Oosthuizen recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 9.1 on the 28 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last tournament, Oosthuizen's showing on the 28 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.9).

Oosthuizen finished The Open Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.7), with one on the four par-5 holes.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Oosthuizen finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

