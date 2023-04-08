The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker has two doubles and three walks while batting .304.
  • Winker has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this season.
  • Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (seven total, one per game).
  • Montgomery (1-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
