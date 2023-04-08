Cameron Champ is in 73rd place, at +4, after the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Cameron Champ Insights

Champ has finished better than par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Champ has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Champ has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Champ hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -8 278 0 7 0 3 $1.2M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Champ's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 18th.

Champ made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

The most recent time Champ played this event was in 2022, and he finished 10th.

This course is set up to play at 7,545 yards, 251 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than the average course Champ has played in the past year (7,294 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ was in the 25th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.40 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Valero Texas Open, which landed him in the first percentile among all competitors.

Champ shot better than 98% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Champ failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Champ recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.0).

Champ had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that most recent outing, Champ's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Champ ended the Valero Texas Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Champ Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Champ's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

