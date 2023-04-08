Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (6-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-5) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on April 8.
The St. Louis Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA).
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have won in each of the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.
- Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Milwaukee scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (42 total, six per game).
- The Brewers have the third-best ERA (2.32) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|@ Cubs
|W 9-5
|Eric Lauer vs Jameson Taillon
|April 3
|Mets
|W 10-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 4
|Mets
|W 9-0
|Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
|April 5
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
|April 7
|Cardinals
|W 4-0
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
|April 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
|April 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
|April 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|April 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 13
|@ Padres
|-
|Eric Lauer vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.