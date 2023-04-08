Adam Scott heads into the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club, with action from April 6 - 9.

Looking to place a bet on Scott at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Adam Scott Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Scott has finished below par 12 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Scott has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Scott's average finish has been 43rd.

Scott has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Scott has qualified for the weekend in 13 consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 36 -3 282 0 15 2 2 $2.7M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Scott has three top-10 finishes, including one win, in his previous 11 appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 27th.

Scott made the cut in each of his 11 most recent entries to this event.

Scott finished 48th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 201 yards longer than the average course Scott has played in the past year (7,344 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the 40th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Scott shot better than 48% of the field at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Scott fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Scott recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Scott's four birdies or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the field average of 5.1.

In that most recent competition, Scott's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.1).

Scott ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Scott recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

