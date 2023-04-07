After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras got a base hit in 63 of 100 games last season (63.0%), with more than one hit in 24 of those contests (24.0%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 17.0% of his games last season (100 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 of 100 games last season (32.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.0%).
  • He came around to score 39 times in 100 games (39.0%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (12.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 50
.260 AVG .294
.347 OBP .363
.519 SLG .494
16 XBH 19
12 HR 8
23 RBI 22
46/21 K/BB 58/19
2 SB 0
Home Away
47 GP 53
28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%)
20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%)
11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%)
16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Flaherty (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went five scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
