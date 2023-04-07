After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

  • Tellez collected 116 hits while batting .219.
  • Among the qualified batters last season, he ranked 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 36th in slugging.
  • Tellez had a base hit in 81 out of 153 games last season (52.9%), with at least two hits in 31 of those games (20.3%).
  • In 30 of 153 games last year, he hit a home run (19.6%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Tellez picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games last year (51 of 153), with more than one RBI in 20 of those contests (13.1%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He scored a run in 35.9% of his games last season (55 of 153), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (7.2%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 76
.231 AVG .208
.338 OBP .294
.537 SLG .391
34 XBH 24
22 HR 13
52 RBI 37
62/41 K/BB 59/30
2 SB 0
76 GP 77
42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%)
14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%)
18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%)
26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Flaherty (1-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
