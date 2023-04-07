Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)
- Tellez collected 116 hits while batting .219.
- Among the qualified batters last season, he ranked 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 36th in slugging.
- Tellez had a base hit in 81 out of 153 games last season (52.9%), with at least two hits in 31 of those games (20.3%).
- In 30 of 153 games last year, he hit a home run (19.6%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Tellez picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games last year (51 of 153), with more than one RBI in 20 of those contests (13.1%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored a run in 35.9% of his games last season (55 of 153), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.338
|OBP
|.294
|.537
|SLG
|.391
|34
|XBH
|24
|22
|HR
|13
|52
|RBI
|37
|62/41
|K/BB
|59/30
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|42 (55.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (50.6%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (35.1%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.6%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (32.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Flaherty (1-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.