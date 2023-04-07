Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Jesse Winker (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .333 with two doubles and three walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
- In four of six games this year (66.7%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In four games this season (66.7%), Winker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.33).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, one per game).
- Flaherty (1-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
