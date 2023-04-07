Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are 8-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 118 - Grizzlies 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (229.5)
- The Bucks' .525 ATS win percentage (42-33-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .450 mark (36-40-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 48.8% of the time this season (39 out of 80). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (36 out of 80).
- The Grizzlies have a .758 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-15) this season while the Bucks have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-10).
Bucks Performance Insights
- On offense Milwaukee is the sixth-ranked squad in the league (117.1 points per game). Defensively it is 12th (112.9 points allowed per game).
- The Bucks are 12th in the league in assists (25.7 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Bucks are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee has taken 44.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 55.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.6% of Milwaukee's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 65.4% have been 2-pointers.
