The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich is hitting .217 with a double and five walks.
  • Yelich has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Yelich has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
