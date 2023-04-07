Bucks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - April 7
The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are monitoring six players on the injury report heading into a Friday, April 7 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) at Fiserv Forum, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
The Bucks head into this contest after a 105-92 victory against the Bulls on Wednesday. Bobby Portis' team-leading 27 points paced the Bucks in the win.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|31.1
|11.8
|5.7
|Jrue Holiday
|PG
|Out
|Rest
|19.3
|5.1
|7.4
|Brook Lopez
|C
|Out
|Rest
|15.9
|6.7
|1.3
|Pat Connaughton
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|7.6
|4.6
|1.3
|Khris Middleton
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|15.1
|4.2
|4.9
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|10.4
|3.3
|2.3
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Ziaire Williams: Out (Foot/Ankle), Santi Aldama: Questionable (Elbow), Jake LaRavia: Out (Calf)
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
Bucks Season Insights
- The Bucks score an average of 117.1 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 112.9 the Grizzlies give up.
- Milwaukee is 43-7 when it scores more than 112.9 points.
- Over their past 10 games, the Bucks are scoring 123.4 points per game, 6.3 more than their season average (117.1).
- Milwaukee hits 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.8 more than its opponents.
- The Bucks' 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in the NBA, and the 109.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-8
|229.5
