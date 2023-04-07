On Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Bucks Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-8) 229.5 -320 +265 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-7.5) 229.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Grizzlies (-8) 229.5 -345 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Grizzlies (-4.5) - -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies' +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while allowing 112.9 per contest (12th in the league).
  • The Bucks' +337 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.1 points per game (sixth in NBA) while giving up 112.9 per outing (12th in league).
  • These two teams score a combined 234 points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 225.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Memphis has covered 35 times in 80 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Milwaukee is 44-32-4 ATS this year.

Bucks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bucks +285 +130 -
Grizzlies +1600 +600 -10000

