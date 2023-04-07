(5-1) will play the (2-4) at American Family Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 Ks, Brandon Woodruff will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Brewers have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won three of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have split the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Cardinals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jesse Winker 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Victor Caratini - 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Garrett Mitchell - 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +110 - 1st

