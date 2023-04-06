Wild vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-30-10) square off against the Minnesota Wild (44-23-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on . The Penguins fell to the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in their last game, while the Wild are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Wild have a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.5%) while allowing 27 goals to their opponents.
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Wild vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-125)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.1
- Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.5)
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have posted a record of 12-10-22 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 44-23-10.
- Minnesota has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the 11 games this season the Wild finished with just one goal, they have earned eight points.
- Minnesota has earned 19 points (9-7-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Wild have scored at least three goals in 45 games, earning 70 points from those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-9-2 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 22-13-5 (49 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents 35 times this season, and earned 47 points in those games.
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|17th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|23rd
|20th
|3.24
|Goals Allowed
|2.64
|3rd
|5th
|34.4
|Shots
|31.1
|18th
|25th
|33.1
|Shots Allowed
|31
|14th
|17th
|21.1%
|Power Play %
|21.7%
|13th
|18th
|78.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.3%
|11th
Wild vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
