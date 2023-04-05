After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 1:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)

Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

In 58.5% of his 135 games last season, Miller picked up a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.

In five of 135 games last year, he hit a long ball (3.7%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 25.2% of his 135 games a year ago, Miller picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 44 of 135 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 61 GP 62 .221 AVG .262 .296 OBP .308 .344 SLG .358 15 XBH 18 4 HR 2 27 RBI 24 43/18 K/BB 50/15 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 70 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (61.4%) 7 (10.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (35.7%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)