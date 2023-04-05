On Wednesday, Michael Brosseau (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

  • Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 45.7% of his games last season (32 of 70), Brosseau had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a home run in 8.6% of his games last year (six of 70), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Brosseau drove in a run in 22.9% of his 70 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 5.7% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 15 of his 70 games last season.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.284 AVG .230
.368 OBP .321
.403 SLG .419
4 XBH 6
2 HR 4
11 RBI 12
20/6 K/BB 28/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 35
16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%)
3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%)
6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%)
2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
  • Peterson (0-1) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
