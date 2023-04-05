After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 1:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mets.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)

Yelich had an on-base percentage of .359 and slugged .381.

He ranked 73rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.

Yelich got a hit in 61.7% of his 154 games last season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of them.

Including the 154 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 14 of them (9.1%), going deep in 2.1% of his trips to home plate.

Yelich picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out of 154 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He scored in 73 of 154 games last year (47.4%), including scoring more than once in 14.9% of his games (23 times).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 73 .250 AVG .251 .372 OBP .344 .408 SLG .353 27 XBH 16 9 HR 5 36 RBI 21 85/56 K/BB 77/37 9 SB 10 Home Away 79 GP 75 48 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%) 19 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 40 (50.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 9 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.7%) 25 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (24.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)