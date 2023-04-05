Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 231.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 231.5 points in 34 of 79 games this season.

Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 230.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 43-36-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 65 games this season and won 53 (81.5%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 22-4, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 75% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 34 43% 117.3 230.8 113.2 225.5 227.5 Bulls 29 36.7% 113.5 230.8 112.3 225.5 228.1

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Bucks have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 39 home games, and 21 times in 40 road games.

The Bucks score 117.3 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.

Milwaukee is 34-16 against the spread and 43-7 overall when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bucks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 43-36 11-16 41-38 Bulls 41-38 6-3 36-43

Bucks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Bulls 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 34-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-10 43-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-10 113.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.3 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 29-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-21 38-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-22

