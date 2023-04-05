When the (3-3) match up with the (4-1) at American Family Field on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:40 PM ET, David Peterson will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 5).

The favored Brewers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +110. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Brewers won 70 out of the 125 games, or 56%, in which they were favored.

The Brewers had a record of 57-40, a 58.8% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by bookmakers last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (110 total at home).

Milwaukee had a .411 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Mets were chosen as underdogs in 38 games last year and walked away with the win 19 times (50%) in those games.

Last year, the Mets won 10 of 25 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

New York hit 90 home runs on the road last season (1.1 per game).

The Mets averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .424 away from home.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

