How to Watch the Brewers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peterson will try to shut down Rowdy Tellez and company when the New York Mets take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers averaged 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 219 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Brewers' .408 slugging percentage was 10th-best in baseball.
- Milwaukee finished 32-14 over the 46 games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- New York scored 772 runs last season, which ranked fifth in MLB.
- Last year the Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranked 13th in MLB.
- Milwaukee struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Milwaukee pitched to a 3.85 ERA last season, which ranked 12th in baseball.
- The Brewers had a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which was the 10th-best in baseball last season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (0-1) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Marcus Stroman
|4/1/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Justin Steele
|4/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-5
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jameson Taillon
|4/3/2023
|Mets
|W 10-0
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/4/2023
|Mets
|W 9-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Max Scherzer
|4/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|David Peterson
|4/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jack Flaherty
|4/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jake Woodford
|4/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Zac Gallen
|4/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
