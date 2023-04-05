David Peterson will try to shut down Rowdy Tellez and company when the New York Mets take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers averaged 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 219 total home runs last season.

Last year the Brewers' .408 slugging percentage was 10th-best in baseball.

Milwaukee finished 32-14 over the 46 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

New York scored 772 runs last season, which ranked fifth in MLB.

Last year the Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranked 13th in MLB.

Milwaukee struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Milwaukee pitched to a 3.85 ERA last season, which ranked 12th in baseball.

The Brewers had a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which was the 10th-best in baseball last season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (0-1) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Marcus Stroman 4/1/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Brandon Woodruff Justin Steele 4/2/2023 Cubs W 9-5 Away Eric Lauer Jameson Taillon 4/3/2023 Mets W 10-0 Home Freddy Peralta Carlos Carrasco 4/4/2023 Mets W 9-0 Home Wade Miley Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets - Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly

